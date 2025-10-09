Northwest Missouri State University will welcome one of the nation’s preeminent big bands for a free concert and a night of musical nostalgia through the lens of modern jazz.

The concert features The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra (KCJO) presenting a bold tribute to the British Invasion with brand-new arrangements reimagining the music of The Beatles, The Who and other cultural icons.

The concert, which is open to the public, begins at 7 pm, Friday, October 10, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive Deluce Fine Arts Building.

“We are so excited to host the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, an outstanding group of musicians who normally play at the Kauffman Center in Kansas City,” said Northwest Professor of Music Dr. William Richardson, who conducts the university’s jazz ensembles. “This performance is especially unique in that it is completely free to attend. We would love to see a large audience for this special event.”