The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce recognized Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. as its October Business of the Month. This recognition highlights Kawasaki’s continued commitment to the community, exceptional operational standards, and support for local economic initiatives.

Since 1989, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Maryville has grown to become the primary production site for Kawasaki general purpose engines and Nodaway county’s largest employer. What began with the FC150V engine for walk-behind lawn mowers has evolved into a leading role in the lawn and garden equipment industry. Now the company produces engines ranging from 13 to 37 horsepower that power equipment for top manufacturers across the sector. Kawasaki’s “build it where you sell it” philosophy and relentless focus on quality have resulted in numerous recognitions. Earlier this year, it was honored with the gold award for best place to work and silver for manufacturing in the 2025 Best of Midwest. Most recently, their EVO series engine was nominated as a Top 16 finalist for the 2026 Coolest Things Made in Missouri.

Kawasaki is a consistent supporter of local business and Chamber programs. According to its nomination, “Kawasaki provides good jobs for a lot of families in our community, and for many, many years, it has used Chamber Bucks to recognize our (employee) birthdays and the holidays.“

Chamber Director Becky Albrecht agrees, “Kawasaki is the Chamber’s largest benefactor of the Chamber Bucks program. This not only benefits their employees, but also the local economy.”

The business of the month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships.