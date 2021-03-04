Kathryn Grace Dean Stascherban, 77, Maryville, died Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born December 3, 1943, in Sturgis, MI, to Harley James and Edith Lucille Kirkpatrick Poyser. She attended Mishawaka High School and furthered her education at Indiana University of South Bend, IN.

On June 10, 1961, she married Ezra Jay Dean in St. Joseph County, IN. He preceded her in death in 1989. On August 18, 1992, she married Nick Stascherban in Shepherdsville, KY. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mrs. Stascherban’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Thursday, March 4 at the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville. The memorial services will follow at 6 pm at the church.

Burial with graveside services will be held at 11 am March 13 at the Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. All family and friends are invited.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Nazarene, 1139 S. Munn Ave, Maryville, MO 64468.

