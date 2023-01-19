Kathryn Marie Morehouse Paulsen, 71, Waukesha, WI, previously of Hopkins, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 14, 1951, in Ashland, WI, to Max and Josie Gavel Morehouse. She attended Highland School in rural Hopkins and then North Nodaway High School where she graduated with the class of 1969. She then attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

After moving to Wisconsin, she met and married Neil Paulsen at Vernon Presbyterian Church in Big Bend, WI.

Mrs. Paulson taught second grade at Grace Christian Academy for 18 years.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Rd. Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm. A reception with light refreshments will be served from 2 to 4 pm.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Christian Church, 101 S. 5th St. Hopkins. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A reception with light refreshments will be served from 3 to 4 pm.

Online condolences may be left at churchandchapel.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Church and Chapel Funeral Home, Waukesha.