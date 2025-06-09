Kathryn Langley, 82, Country Club Village, died Monday, May 19, 2025.

She was born October 19, 1942, to Henry and Goldie Prather DeFreece in Parnell. She graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, in 1960.

On February 16, 1963, she married Hershel Langley. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Langley supported local electrical apprentices and found joy in their success.

Per her wishes, no services will be held at this time but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to AseraCare Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah