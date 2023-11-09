Kade Alexander Maupin, 28, of Maryville, and formerly of the Skidmore area, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2023, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, after an accident at his job.

Kade was born on December 11, 1994, in Fairfax, to Alex and Natisha Brown Maupin. Kade was a lifelong resident of the area.

He grew up on the family’s five-generation farm in the Skidmore area. He graduated from Northwest Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct., and then earned his bachelor of science degree in mass media from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

He married Cheyenne Marie Wilmes on March 25, 2023, at Mozingo Lake, Maryville, and she survives of the home.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the benefit of Kade’s daughter Lilly’s future needs. Send donations to the Kade A. Maupin Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank, 304 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.