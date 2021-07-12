The June reports filed by Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunzinger follows.

Galaxy Country Store, 22771 Galaxy Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 1

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: One bag of onions and one bag of potatoes stored on floor of walk-in cooler, no sanitizer test kits/strips, backroom, employee restroom door propped open.

William Coy’s, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 3

Critical: Blue tubs with sugar, panko, etc are not food grade, gnats and flies worse around sugar and wine storage, unlabeled spray bottles, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Lots of boxes of various meats/food on floor of walk-in freezer, backroom handsink soap dispenser not working, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, cup used for scoops/no handles in sugar. flour, panko, etc., ice scoop handles in ice, flooring peeling in utility room, lots of grease spillage under fryers that is going under wall and under stove on the other side, dirty vent above cookbook area.

Yoder’s Country Cafe, 13394 State Highwat FF, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection on June 4

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No paper towels at handsink, no 3-bay sink, handsink obstructed 1 block, no test strips for sanitizer, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.

Finish Line, 620 N. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 4

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all refrigeration units have thermometers, no test kits for sanitizer, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, ice scoop stored on top of ice maker, some stained/damaged ceiling tiles, damaged floor tiles, no food handler training.

Joy Wok, 1416 S. Main, Maryville

Routine inspection on June 8

Critical: Dead insects in light covers by back door and warewashing area.

Non-Critical: Bottom shelf of several tables in kitchen badly rusted, water heater room floor dirty with thick buildup by floor/wall area.

All other violations from May 25 inspection have been corrected.

Gray Oil and Gasoline, 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 10

Critical: Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong.

Non-Critical: No test strip/kits for sanitizer, bad door seal on upright freezer by Pepsi dispenser, carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.

Cindy Lou’s Sweets and Eats, 416 E. Church St., Graham, low priority

Routine inspection on June 15

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No test kits, corrected on site.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 15

Critical: Boxes of chips stored on floor in backroom.

Non-Critical: Caulking along wall and 3-bay sink mildewed, back door seal is torn.

Dairy Queen 1912 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Dead bugs in light covers near electrical panels is the worst and a few in storage/breakroom.

El Nopal #5, 2717 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage, broken latches on walk-in cooler and freezer doors, wiping cloth sanitizer too weak, cardboard on floor on dish room.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First St., Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Rusting ceiling and walls in old walk-in cooler, peeling paint on wall by walk-in freezer.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Dr., Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 212

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Soft serve machine lid is chipped, no test kit for peroxide sanitizer, backside of ice chutes on soda machines getting a slime mold, both Delfield refrigerators door seals beginning to tear, pizza oven trays are in need of cleaning, bottom shelf of rollable cart in dishroom rusting, flooring in dishroom popped loose, floor dirty in walk-in freezer and under soda racks, ceiling tile removed by exhaust vent.

Hype Nutrition, 830 S. Main, Maryville

Routine inspection on June 28

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing at handsinks, no covered trashcan in restroom, no self-closer on restroom door, no thermometer in refrigerator, wooden table top that ice maker sits on not sealed or painted.

HyVee Grocery, 1215 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Bad door gasket by sausage freezer, excessive frost in pizza freezer and frozen fruit freezer, roof leak above Special of the Week produce cooler.

HyVee Gas, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Rusting ceiling and walls in old walk-in cooler, peeling paint on wall by walk-in freezer.

HyVee Deli, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Thermometer in deli case display not working.

HyVee Meats, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Leak in hose clamp on hose to Diversy chemical dispenser at 3-bay sink, floor under seafood display case dirty.

HyVee Bakery, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Ice buildup on some packaging in ice cream cake freezer, a few boxes stored on floor in walk-in freezer, broken lid on flour bin, excessive build-up on floor of walk-in freezer and floor dirty throughout.

HyVee Asian Express, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Gas regulator to rice cooker coated with dirt buildup, bowl used as scoop in cornstarch, corrected on site, ceiling dirty around vents, sushi prep sink faucet apparatus leaking.

HyVee Dining, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: One gallon of canned corn badly dented on seam, disposed of and corrected on site, drain overflowing from dishwasher running across floor which is a repeat violation.

Non-Critical: Bad door gasket on True freezer and prep table refrigerator, mop sink faucet dripping badly, floor pitted and dirty in corners under equipment ceiling dirty around vents, counter damaged by soda machine in dining area.

HyVee Starbucks, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 29

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.