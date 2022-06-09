Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/2/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report; recorder fee report; invoice to Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Door Service, LLC; invoice to Creal, Clark & Seifert out of ARPA funds, caterer’s liquor license for Black Pony Brewing Company.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #80526-80561.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: sheriff inmate report for May 2022, investment report for May 2022, certificate of training for the public administrator and county clerk/LEA.

Brian Engle, supervisor, discussed projects the crew is working on, presented rock tickets and invoices and stated the H-Pile will be delivered today. The commission reviewed an expense report for material listing on Bridge #614.

John Blackford, resigned his board seat on the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board. Blackford recommended Byron Clark to fulfill his term. Clark was called and agreed. Burns made a motion to appoint Clark to the vacated board seat ending March of 2025. All were in favor.

The commission reviewed/approved the revised estimate from J& S Cleaning Services. Walker discussed a ceiling tile in the courtroom that he will replace later today. A message was left for Harold Gragg with Hartford Insurance Company regarding the boiler inspection. The commission also spoke with Joe Redford to discuss the inspection needed for the boiler in the Courthouse for the State of Missouri.

Walk spoke with Tim Lance, White Cloud Township trustee on road conditions.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed setting up a time for a Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative to meet.

Chad Higdon, Second Harvest food pantry, discussed local needs and potential assistance through the county’s American Recovery Act Plan ARPA funds. The commission agreed to review and discuss and get back to Higdon. Jenkins was also present.

Reviewed updated information supplied by Judge Robert Rice regarding the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. Atchison County will not be participating, which reduces the number of board members to 11. Holt County agreed to the change. An email was sent agreeing to the 11-person board.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed First Aid/CPR training as well as active shooter training for county staff. Carter will gather more information.

Amy Dowis, NW Regional Council of Governments discussed Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grants for sidewalks and the ramp to the Courthouse.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission looked at the boiler at the Courthouse as well as some other maintenance items. They spoke with Geist Heating and Air Conditioning about work that had been done at the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/9/2022.