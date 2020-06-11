Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Stiens seconded the motion. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/2/2020. The motion passed.

Approved requisitions: Prosecuting attorney to New Beginnings Counseling Group for reimbursement; sheriff to Ray Allen Manufacturing for equipment; road and bridge to Mike Henggeler for uniform reimbursement; to Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co., Inc. for repair work; CARES Act Fund to MTE for supplies; CARES Act Funds to Larson Electronics, LLC, revised to add shipping costs; sheriff to Nodaway County Ambulance for first responder kit.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax report, governors conference call notes, public service commission for Evergy Missouri West, Inc., Missouri Job Center re-open plan

The commission held their quarterly officeholder meeting. Present included Assessor Rex Wallace, Public Administrator Diane Thomsen, Recorder Lisa Nickerson and Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins.

Thomsen stated she had not been traveling at all during this time with the COVID-19, but has been conducting meetings via Zoom. She has been working ahead on annual court settlements paperwork. The public administrator’s annual training is still being held, although they will also offer an alternative training.

Nickerson stated that office traffic has been steady and that they have moved her association’s annual training to July.

Jenkins reported that the number of tax sale properties was down from 162 to 107 properties. She also reported that she has been either meeting with or speaking with representatives from Nodaway County Ambulance, the Health Department, area county schools and some of the area towns regarding some of the needs they have that might qualify for the CARES Act funds. Jenkins has been working with officeholders and other tax entities on the supply needs they have or anticipate having, to put together and order COVID-19 supplies.

Wallace reported that the county may have two possible Board of Equalization (BOE) hearings. Also reported a new hire from within the county and the retirement of Jay Piearson.

Patton reported the April Municipal Election, which had been postponed to June per governor’s order, had a 14.12 percent turnout. August ballots are being proofread and ordered for the start of August absentee voting.

The commissioners reported on the status of bridge work, new dozer trade-in, both north and south windmill projects, CARES Act funds, open facility support positions and the planned public protest.

Jim Farnan called in to discuss the Grant Township Clerk position. Farnan recommended Mike Walker for the positon remainder of the term. Stiens made a motion to appoint Mike Walker as the Grant Township Clerk. The motion passed.

The commission received one bid for the 2014 Passport Touch. Karen Andel submitted a bid for the minimum advertised amount of $1,500. Stiens made a motion to accept bid as presented. The motion passed.

A meeting was held with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director and Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director to discuss the CARES Act funds and small businesses. Also present for the discussion were Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager, Chris Wallace, University of Missouri Extension Council and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. McKim presented some guidelines he and White had pulled together on what some other areas are doing to assist small businesses with CARES funds. McKim requested that the county look at doing grants for area small businesses and step up the timeline on the process. Walker stated that the county plans to keep the administrative side of the CARES funds, but may be interested in having help pre-screening applications and asked what fees NCED or the Chamber might charge if they were interested in assisting. McKim plans to meet with his executive committee and report back to the commission. White discussed survey information the Chamber had pulled together from area businesses that had responded. Chris Wallace offered the Extensions services in helping business owners put together their applications for consideration. Following more discussion, the commission stated they are open to the grant program idea with limitations and will meet again to discuss after McKim has had a chance to speak with his executive committee.

McDanel discussed the proposal between the county, Nodaway County Ambulance and the City of Maryville on the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) purchase for the new 911 Center that was discussed at the Joint 911 Task Oversight Committee at the May 21 commission meeting. The commission agreed that the proposal should be submitted to for consideration with the CARES Act funds.

In the afternoon, Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center president and Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health director, discussed some of the health care needs and community needs in relation to COVID-19. Discussed what medical needs, both present and future, Blackford and Patterson anticipate.

Patterson reviewed most recent COVID-19 numbers with the commission.

Sheriff Randy Strong, informed the commission that the peaceful protest that was being planned for the Maryville community for Saturday, June 6, 2020 will now just be a live stream. Strong is working with the organizers to put together a press release.

The commission returned a call to a Nodaway County resident regarding an issue she had on county road. She was referred to the Green Township officials

A call was put in to Joe Redford, who had recently inspected the boiler at the Courthouse, for a status update.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch.The motion passed.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. Ed Walker reported that Bridge #85 is at a standstill until an electrical line can be moved.

A call was put in to Reed Bartles with the White Cloud Wind project regarding their request to change a powerline agreement from 20 to 25 years. The commission referred Enel to the City of Maryville as it is on their property. The commission reminded Bartles of the payment due.

A resident of White Cloud Township called with concerns about brush in the White Cloud Creek.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/9/2020.