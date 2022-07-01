Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/23/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., liquor license: Black Pony Brewing Company and Back Yard Vine & Wine.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: #80649-80660.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Missouri Department of Natural Resources letter re: Maryville Post Office.

A call was put in to Dennis Buckles, Quality Restoration and Sealant, regarding the warranty on the sealant. Buckles will get this sent when he gets a chance. A call was put in to Billy Mitchell, MEI, to check into the replacement of the “HELP” button on the Administration Center elevator. Mitchell will call back with an ETA on correcting. A call was put in to Aaron Morris, IHP regarding the courthouse boiler shutdown and the water usage. Morris agreed to pay the overage of the water bill.

The commission signed a letter of support for a grant being applied for through the office of bureau of justice assistance. The grant is titled “Stop School Violence.”

Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) spoke with the commission on behalf of the Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) boards. McKim reported the boards had discussed solar energy, but are holding off until they find out how it will be assessed. The boards have recommended the municipalities add value-added agriculture to both boards and the Nodaway County EEZ has recommended the addition of Aqua Culture (North American Industry Classification Production System or NAICs code 1125) and Greenhouse, Nursery and Flore Culture Production (NAICs code 1114.) McKim stated the next step is to have board members meet with all city officials to agree to adopt an amendment to the ordinance to include the new NAICs numbers and value-added agriculture.

McKim gave a brief update on the Nodaway County Expo Center project.

The City of Parnell sent in a request to assist with temporary water storage while they are putting in the new water tower with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The Commission visited with a landowner on Road #508 in Green Township and Road #764 in White Cloud Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners walked the Administration Center to discuss potential projects. Shelving for the garage and storage areas will be priced.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/30/2022.