Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/22/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Liquor licenses for Pizza Hut, Caseys General Store #3786, #3430 and #2469; Rick’s Country Store, City Star, Trex Mart, Trex Mart #8 and Quick Run, LLC.

Requisitions: Prosecuting attorney to Christopher Robertson, Ph.D for court services; to Karpel Solutions for annual hosting fee.

The west set of doors at the Courthouse are having issues and a door on the county clerk’s office needs the closer adjusted. Andy Abbott, MTE Office Center, stopped in to report issues at the Courthouse with a possible lightning strike. Abbott plans to check several other electronic items and report back to the commission. The commission did a walk through of the building to check the elevator and speak to all offices. Also did a check of the ceiling in the juvenile office within the Administration Center.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.

The commission took a call from Daniel Hartman, state director in Senator Josh Hawley’s office, regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster from the spring of 2019.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. Walker seconded the motion. All in favor.

Reviewed and signed a letter to MoDOT regarding BRO-B074(62) Bridge (#0411018.) Also received an email from Andrew Hoza, MODOT, stating the LPA project has been cleared for obligation of funds.

The commission, along with Ed Walker and Tammy Carter, human resources director, met with Matt Barry, representative for Congressman Sam Graves office and Chris Naylor, constituent services for Senator Josh Hawley’s office regarding a review of the documentation from FEMA denials on Bridge #0085006. Copies of the documentation that was submitted to FEMA were shared with Barry and Naylor. Burns asked for follow-up from both on where this process takes them. Also in attendance, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/29/2021.