Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner; and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/21/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor licenses: Hy-Vee Gas/Hy-Vee Food Store; Planet Sub; invoice from David Baird.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #80618-80648.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MEI maintenance receipt for Courthouse and Administration Center; Northwest Newsflash newsletter from Regional Council of Governments.

Jackie Cochenour, Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force director and Sheriff Randy Strong, gave updates on training and statistical data information collected to date. Cochenour has applied for a grant through the Office of Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is titled “Stop School Violence” and is due on June 28.

Reviewed a quote from Dennis Buckles on sealant around the Administration Center. Put a call in to Geist Heating and Cooling regarding the air conditioner unit that operates the real estate side of the assessor’s office.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity and discussed Bridge #0039002 in Lincoln Township as a potential BRO bridge.

Returned a call to Jennie Moore with Lettuce Dream regarding utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed an application received from Elmo Fire Protection District. The Commission will review the request. Jenkins ran through items that are pending invoices. Permission was given to print more of the maps showing businesses and eating locations. Also discussed building a climate-controlled room within the building.

A message was left for Andy Macias at Snyder & Associates to check on the status of the expo center certification/environmental reports and schematic layouts on the properties the committee is looking at. A message was left for Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, who later stopped in to discuss the current progress on the expo center.

A call was taken from a resident of Independence Township regarding road condition on Road #256 and a plugged culvert on Road #424. A message was left with Jarrold Burns, township board member.

Josh McKim, NCED director, asked to be on the agenda for at 9 am, June 28 to present board recommendations from the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ.)

Macias asked about the status of the rock testing from the quarries. The quarry is in the process of completing this, but no results have come back. Macias also discussed the changes to the BRO application process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Northwest Missouri State University Interim President, Dr. Clarence Green, met with the commission to discuss expectations and needs the county and the commission has of the university. Green discussed upcoming projects the university may work on.

Walker, along with Engle, spoke with a landowner along Road #508 in Green Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/28/2022.