Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner; Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/14/2022, closed session minutes from 6/14/2022 and minutes from 6/16/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms; road and bridge fuel/equipment report for May 2022; liquor licenses: Emery Convenience & Service; Rick’s Country Shoppe & Woldruff Fencing; Casey’s General Stores #2469, #3430, #3786; Monroe Valley Bistro & Event Center; The Pub; Aramark Educational Svcs and M & M Pub & Grub.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: #80616-80617.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: certificate of training for Kevin Hartman on HAZWOPER; May expense report for the 911 Oversight Board; South Main Corridor Improvement Project update; Continental Fire Sprinkler Company Inspection/Test Report for the Administration Center and letter from treasurer regarding new hire.

On Thursday, June 16, Sheriff Randy Strong had dropped off signed Law Enforcement Academy Program Agreement for Kevin Hayes and Madison Morgan for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Walk had stopped in on Friday, June 17th to review and sign each agreement. Walker and Burns reviewed and signed. Signed copies were emailed to Strong, originals to go in the personnel files. The academy fees will be paid through ARPA.

Lindsey Chaffin, product manager for Great River Engineering, stopped in to talk to the commission about upcoming projects and the National Bridge Inventory (NBI) report.

The resolution for the general obligation road bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Atchison, Jackson and Monroe Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.

The commission discussed water usage at the Courthouse and a water leak in the room on the west side of the Administration Center. A call was put in to Dennis Buckles to check on the quote for the Administration Center. Buckles said he will bring it by. A call was also put in to Thrasher Group for a copy of the contract and limited warranty reference in the quote they provided.

Dalinuel Howard and Katie Schmidt, McBride, Lock & Associates, met with the commission to introduce themselves and kick-off the internal audit. The objectives of the engagement and services agreement to be performed was reviewed and signed.

Spoke with a county resident, who owns land in Green Township, regarding a gate placement, concerns with trespassers and the process for applying to close a road.

A call was put into the Soil & Water Conservation with questions on musk thistles. They were referred to the Missouri Department of Conservation or Extension Council. A message was left for Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension, for information she might have on noxious weeds.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission received a call from a Polk Township resident asking them to inspect a location for noxious weeds on Road #499 and #500. Inspected Road #508 in Green Township and inspected an illegal dumping on Road #254 in Union Township. Reviewed the Missouri Revised Statutes and Rules for Noxious Weeds (Chapter 263) as provided by Doty from the Nodaway County Extension.

A Vernon County candidate for commission called in with questions about how Nodaway County distributes CART rock to townships.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/23/2022.