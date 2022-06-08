Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/26/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Devnet for assessor software maintenance, Car Quest and Linde for road and bridge supplies and payroll transmittal sheets.

Requisitions: Wilmes Tire for Sheriff vehicle.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Snyder & Associates for the local bridge program changes, CBS Companies LLC for the request for zoning permitting to upgrade cell towers, Tammy Carter with the expense report for bridge #614, Mosaic – Nate Blackford to meet and greet of new CEO; MoDOT with information about the closure at Long Branch and adds and abatements to the property tax rolls.

David Baird, Law Offices of Strong and Strong, dropped off an opinion on the Tiffany Care lease agreement and sewer lines at the Nodaway Nursing Home property.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, presented rock tickets for bridge #700, invoices and updates on current projects.

A Polk Township resident left a complaint of a tube overflowing and flooding her driveway. The commission and Engle inspected the site.

The commission made an inspection of condensation leaking from an air conditioner unit in the courtroom of the Courthouse. They met with J&S Cleaning Services to inspect floors in the Administration Center. The commission approved stripping of floors and new wax on the first and second floors and buffing only on the third floor. J&S will send a revised estimate and will confirm dates for service for the end of July or first part of August.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Mike Noe, Grand River Mutual, dropped off a completed application of utility/facility placement. Application was signed and emailed to Grand River Mutual.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the American Recovery Act Plan (ARPA) fund balance sheet and mentioned updates to Missouri Lagers retirement age for law enforcement.

Walk made an appointment with Bryan Hunter, Continental Sprinkler, on June 14 to make an inspection of the Administration Center.

The following roads, tubes and bridges were inspected: Grant Township, road #954 and tube#730, Polk Township tube #479 and roads #394, #258, #397, Jackson Township, road # 415, Washington Township tube# 973.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 6/7/2022.