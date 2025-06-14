Skidmore hosts Second Saturday

The Skidmore Second Saturday from 8 am to noon, Saturday, June 14 at Newton Hall will feature vendors and their wares. A bake sale will also take place at the Skidmore Depot Museum at the same time, allowing attendees to take a peak at Skidmore’s history. Exit 92 BBQ will be serving lunch.

Museum offers Second Saturday, workshop

The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will have a Second Saturday from 9 to 11 am, Saturday, June 14 at 110 North Walnut, Maryville. There will be coffee, refreshments and tours available.

Tina Brown will do a genealogy workshop “Starting Your Family History” beginning at 11 am, Saturday, June 14. Admission is free.

Devers benefit to be in Barnard

The Paul and Beth Devers Benefit, “Fairways to Hope,” will begin at 1 pm with bags registration, dinner at 4 pm and live auction at 7 pm, Saturday, June 14 at the Old State Barn 29483 State Highway M, Barnard.

There will be a bags tournament, live and silent auction, freewill pulled pork dinner, gun raffle, 50/50 raffle and music and fun. Monetary donations can be made to the Paul and Beth Devers Benefit Nodaway Valley Bank Account.

The June fish and chicken fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, June 14 in the new Elmo Community Building at the Elmo Park. There will be fried pollack, fried chicken, potato wedges, mac and cheese and salads for $13 for ages 12 and up. Children 11 and under are $6. Soft serve ice cream is available for an additional $2.

VFW has members picnic

VFW Post 442 will hold a post picnic at 5 pm, Saturday, June 14 at Beal Park. Members can contact Jeremy Cobb at 573.418.1671.

MPR presents Concert in the Park

Maryville Parks and Recreation is presenting “Fast Times KC,” and 80s cover band as the first Concert in the Park from 7 to 9 pm, Saturday, June 14 at Donaldson Westside Park.

There will be live music, food, adult beverages, yard games, an inflatable obstacle course and more. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

‘No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance’ rallies coming to Maryville, St. Joseph

Northwest Missouri citizens will gather on the public sidewalk on the west side of the intersection of Wal-Mart Drive and South Main in Maryville and the sidewalks at the Belt and Frederick intersection in St. Joseph on Saturday, June 14, as a part of “No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance” rallies.

“No Kings” events will not be held in Washington DC where the Trump administration is spending $45 million of taxpayers funds to host a military parade that day with tanks, plane flyovers and thousands of troops passing by for the president to review on his birthday.

Over 1,200 “No Kings” peaceful events have been scheduled in all 50 states and several foreign countries. Millions of ordinary citizens, organized by volunteers, are expected to turn out to celebrate Flag Day and democracy over oligarchy, including at a huge livestream event in Philadelphia scheduled at the same time as Trump’s parade. See nokings.org/ for details about the nationwide protest.

“We are coming together to stand against the increasing authoritarian excesses and graft and corruption of Trump and his allies in Congress. They’ve fired federal workers, 260,000 of 2.3 million or 12 percent so far, and defunded our libraries, museums, the arts, scholarship programs for minorities, public broadcasting, foreign aid, agricultural commodities for food banks, green energy, diversity programs, science-based research grants and cut safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP. All this to give tax cuts to billionaires and add trillions to our national debt,” said Dr. Nancy Zeliff, Skidmore, who will be helping coordinate both “No Kings” events in Northwest Missouri.

In Maryville, rally goers will bring signs and flags and meet on the sidewalk in front of the Courthouse, 11 am to 1 pm. More details are at mobilize.us/nokings/event/ 788656/

In St. Joseph, the “No Kings” rally goers will bring signs and flags and meet on the public sidewalks at the intersection of the Belt Highway and Frederick Boulevard from 4 to 5:30 pm. More details are at mobilize.us/nokings/event/ 789018/.