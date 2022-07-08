July Fairs, Festivals and Events
- July 1-31 – Nodaway County Summer Reading Program at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Library cards for children from birth through sixth grade who reside outside the Maryville city limits will be funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners through the ARPA fund. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.
- July 8, 12, 13, 18, 21, 29 – Maryville Parks and Rec observes July Park and Rec month with activities in the city’s parks. For more information, contact 660.562.2923.
- July 9 The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection site will be open from 8 am to noon, Saturday, July 9.
- July 9, 10 – Parnell Duck Race and Festival Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. Events start at 5:30 pm, Saturday. Sunday has the free Show and Shine, the “As American as Cherry Pie” parade, the duck race and many more activities. Bring lawn chairs, the festival is held rain or shine.
- July 9 The Elmo Fish Fry is serving from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, July 9 at the community building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children 11 and under. Carryout is available. Money raised goes to community service projects.
- July 13, 14 The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer its free Discover Nature—Fishing classes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, July 13 and 14, at the North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus south of Trenton.
- July 14, 15, 16 – Nodaway County Fair – See Fair Section in the NNL for a list of events.
- July 16 – MPR’s Concert in the Park, Run with it, Donaldson Westside Park, 7 pm.
- July 23, 24 – Ultimate Horsemens Challenge Association event sponsored by Mid-Central Horseman, Mozingo.
- July 29, 30 – Skidmore Punkin Show with Punkin Show Smoke Off on Saturday.
