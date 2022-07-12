Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/30/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for June 2022; liquor licenses: Elks #760; Highway 136 Road House, LLC.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #80661.

Requisitions: Public administrator to MTE for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: South Main Corridor email update, opioid litigation updates, certificate of insurance – Jackson RMI Insurance.

Reviewed email from Sarah Prickett, intern-regional planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, regarding needed information for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant process. A time was set up for Prickett to review the potential sites and take pictures.

Jason Dewald, Project Manager of McClure Engineering, stopped in to discuss their company and services with the commission.

The commission inspected Road #802 and #803 in Monroe Township, Bridge #764 in White Cloud Township, #741 in Grant Township, #877 in Hughes Township and #530 in Green Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Did a project walk-through of the Courthouse ramp and the sidewalk in front of the jail with Prickett, as potential grant projects.

The commission moved supplies in preparation for the Nodaway County Fair.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/7/2022.