Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/19/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Northwest Cellular bill increases; May/June 911 telephone tax payments to the City of Maryville; Inventory transfer/disposal forms.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80850-80872.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Strueby Diesel for repairs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Treatment Court Award Contracts FY23; 911 Expense Reports for June 2022.

The Nodaway County Board of Equalization (BOE) reviewed the information presented to them by Rex Wallace, Assessor and Gabe Noller, Tax Consultant for JW Chatam & Associates on July 19, 2022. The following is the legal description of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville, Missouri. Brief Legal Description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W. Walk made of motion to leave the valuation as it is currently set. All were in favor. A letter will be drafted and sent to Noller at the email he requested.

A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor, regarding information on purchasing base one products in bulk when partnering with other counties. Also discussed progress on reconstruction roads.

A call was put in to Merlin Atkins, The Ministry Center regarding food needs in Nodaway County and the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). Also spoke with Chad Higdon, Second Harvest, regarding discussion from June 7. The commission asked for a formal request to consider and some data documenting how potential funds would be used in Nodaway County. Andy Abbott, MTE, shared a picture and description of the shelving unit proposed for the storage room in the Administration Center as well as informing the commission of the supply status.

Spoke with a Washington Township resident regarding road issues and to Jason Stoll, Washington Township trustee, regarding the road.

Rusty Black, candidate for 12th District State Senate, met with the commission for a question/answer session.

The commission inspected Road #492 and a tube on Road #595 in Polk Township; Road #776 and a tube on Road #790 in Hughes Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with a landowner and representatives of Washington Township regarding Road #1033-034 in Washington Township.

Looked over an air conditioning issue on the third floor of the Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/26/2022.