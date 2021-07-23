Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/15/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78879-78906.

Approved: Liquor licenses to Finish Line and Black Pony Brewing Company, LLC.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, LLC for concrete pumping Bridge #0727005; Sheriff to MTE for firewall; to FastCase, Inc. for digital law library; to Haug Communications for equipment installation.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Elizabeth Roberts from Senator Hawley’s office regarding conference call options; financial reports for 102 River, Hoover Frankum, Mozingo and Mill Creek Watersheds.

The commission spoke with Bill Cronk, Cronk Hauling, regarding CART rock for Independence Township. A call was put in to Norris Aggregate, Ravenwood quarry, to let them know that Cronk is approved to haul bond rock for Independence Township.

The commission discussed with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer information obtained from two other counties on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.

Bid information was signed and returned to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, for softmatch bridges #0514001 and #0614022.

A call was put in to Rod Chavez, Enel, to discuss roads within the White Cloud Wind project.

A call was put in to Porter Trash regarding repairs needed to the dumpster at the Administration Center. Assessor Rex Wallace reported a broken button on the Administration Center elevator after the weekend fair.

Larry Tempel and Brandon Robertson, of McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC introduced themselves to the commission as they get started auditing Nodaway Counties FFY2020. A questionnaire was reviewed with the commission and clerk as they got started.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A conference call was held with Elizabeth Roberts, Senator Josh Hawley’s office and Matt Barry, Congressman Sam Graves’ office, regarding the status of the FEMA denial letter on Bridge #085006. Roberts recommended having MoDOT put together a letter clarifying the inspection reports. A message was left for Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT to discuss who the correct person would be for this letter and a message was left for Marty Liles to discuss a letter. Also present: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

The Commission gave an update to Wilson and Woehlk on the Enel – White Cloud Wind project punch list items.

A letter of support was reviewed and signed in support of the 2021 RAISE Grant application for additional funding to construct the South Main Corridor Improvement project. The letter was sent back to Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, via email.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/22/2021.