Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/12/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Assessor Quarterly Report for first quarter; transfer of sick leave from one employee to another; invoice to Creal, Clark & Seifert; liquor license: Eagles; Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Bearcat Lanes.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80732-080762.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Bryan’s Auto for dump truck tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Brent Cline, Tenaska re: Clear Creek Wind Farm.

Amy Dowis, regional planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, touched base with the commission regarding submission of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. When it is ready, Sarah Prickett, intern, will contact one of the commissioners to review prior to submission. Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, emailed construction costs for removal and construction of the ramp at the Courthouse. Macias called in to discuss and see if the county needs anything further. Information was also received from Creal, Clark & Seifert for the ramp.

Representatives of the Rural Firefighter’s Association met with the Commission to discuss regional radio upgrades with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Jace Pine, Northwest Communication Center, reviewed updated information on adding/moving repeaters, reprogramming radios/pagers, service contract and one-year site rentals. Following discussion, Burns made a motion to approve the requested $54,200 for the Rural Firefighter’s Association. All were in favor. Present: Pine and Stacey Rucker, Northwest Communications Center, Jeremiah Bragg and Doug Hunt, Elmo Fire Protection District and Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer.

Bragg and Hunt presented a request for the Elmo Fire Protection District for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE.) The commission asked for additional quotes on a truck pump. No decision was made. Bragg will set up another meeting time after the quote has been received.

The commission left a message for Josh Mitchell at Applebee’s regarding a temporary liquor license to match what the state has issued.

Spoke with a Polk Township resident regarding a culvert at Liberty and 210th Street on planned repairs and dirt work.

A call was put in to Maggie Stoll in the prosecuting attorney’s office regarding uncovered VOCA expenses no longer covered through the grant.

The commission made an inspection of the following: concern on Road #104 – Atchison Township; a culvert on Road #273 – Union Township and in Polk Township, a culvert on Road #584 and the road and a culvert on Road #613.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Hunter Kelly, representing Senator Josh Hawley’s office met with the commission to discuss what Hawley’s office has been working on and the needs of Nodaway County.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/19/2022.