Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/7/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for June 2022; liquor license: Black Pony Brewing Company caterer’s license.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80696-080731.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Delbert’s Garage for truck repairs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: payroll report dated July 8, 2022; check received from IHP Industrial, Inc. for Courthouse water bill reimbursement and certificate of insurance from Coenen Enterprises, Inc.

Patton submitted the June expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Reviewed an email response from Joseph Turner and David Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), on Bridge #0039002 status.

Jim Jacoby, board member of NWMO Enterprise Facilitation, introduced new director Adam Summers and discussed services they provide.

Rex Wallace stopped in on behalf of the Nodaway County Fair Board asking the commission to assist him in getting a car moved out of the parking lot. A call was put in to Major Scott Wedlock who will look into it.

Sarah Prickett, intern-regional planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, Jose Rodriguez and Andy Macias of Snyder & Associates, met with the commission regarding information for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant process. Commission signed Resolution No. 07122022 funding resolution for the grant. Snyder & Associates took measurements, discussed the project and a cost estimate will be sent to Prickett.

Rodriguez and Macias discussed the status of upcoming bridges the county is looking to build in the next year.

The Commission looked into the process of noxious weed complaints. An email was sent to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder for more information.

A call was returned to Lindsay Chaffin, Great River Engineering, on Bridge #0039002. Chaffin offered to conduct a Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) study on the bridge, but the commission has opted to leave it for now.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed and corrected bridge applications for Snyder & Associates.

A resident of Nodaway County came in to discuss windmill noise levels on the Clear Creek wind farm. A call was put in to Brent Cline with Tenaska to discuss decibel readings. Cline has information he will pull together from the original documentation and plans to go take some readings.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/14/2022.