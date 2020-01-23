Julie Ann Markley, 50, Hopkins, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born October 26, 1969, in Mt Ayr, IA, to Jesse Everhart Sr. and Lois Carpenter Everhart. She graduated from North Nodaway High School, class of 1988. She attended Missouri Valley College, Marshall.

On January 13, 1990, she married Christopher Dean Markley in Hopkins.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 25 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm, Friday, January 24 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Hopkins Ball Association, Hopkins.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangments are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.