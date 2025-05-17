Judith Ann Coffelt, 82, Maryville, formerly of Savannah and Ravenwood, died Saturday, May 10, 2025.

She was born January 28, 1943, to James and Estel Lee Mann Scadden, in Maryville. She was a 1961 graduate of Ravenwood High School, Ravenwood.

On November 16, 1962, she married Gary Coffelt.

Mrs. Coffelt was a production worker at Energizer Battery, retiring in 2006. Before Energizer she worked at several local establishments, including A&W Root Beer, the Lunch Box, Woolworth’s, and Kmart, all in Maryville. Lastly, she worked in the lunchroom at Eugene Field Elementary School.

She was a Christian and longtime member of the Ravenwood Christian Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 16 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate her life and pay their respects. Cremation will follow the visitation. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Ravenwood Christian Church, or Three Rivers Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.