Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge Roger Prokes is presented the Hon. Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award by the Missouri Bar Association, represented by John Gunn, president, during the Annual Missouri Judicial Conference in St Louis, September 23.

“The McMillian Award was established by The Missouri Bar Board of Governors to recognize:

a state, federal or administrative judge, who is an example of judicial excellence by being a leader in advancing the administration of justice, providing outstanding public and community service to the people of the State of Missouri, and a person of the highest character, integrity and honor and who inspires other members of the judiciary to similar noble purpose.

You exemplify these criteria in every respect, and we will be honored to present you with this award. Your tireless dedication to your community, the citizens of the State of Missouri and the general administration of justice is second to none. We have been fortunate to count you as a Missouri jurist for these past 21 years,” noted Gunn.

“I was totally shocked by this. It is quite an award that I never dreamed of,” said Prokes.