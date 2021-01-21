Juanita Troutman English, 85, Maryville, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.

She was born February 24, 1935, in York, PA, to Walter M. and Velma Christie Troutman.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 23 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. Open visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Friday, January 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the George English Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation-George English. Send to Northwest Foundation, 800 University Dr., Maryville, MO 64468.

