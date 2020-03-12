Juan Prieto Alarcon, 59, Maryville, formerly of Sheridan, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1960, in Casa Grande, AZ, to Eusebio and Guadalupe Prieto Alarcon. He attended Le Grand High School in Le Grand, CA.

On August 20, 2001, he married Marybeth Taute in Atwater, CA.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, March 13 at the Sheridan Christian Church with Pastor Jeff Blaine officiating. Burial will be in the Vanskyock Addition of the Sheridan Cemetery. Family and friends will have a celebration of life at the Sheridan Community Building following the committal services.

