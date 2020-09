Joyce A. Ware, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 pm, Saturday, September 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, Maryville.

Rosary will be at noon, Saturday, September 26 at the church.

Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.