Joyce Elaine Young Nicholas, 83, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in St. Joseph.

She was born on April 3, 1942 to Charles H. and Frankie O. Siemiller Young, Sr. in St. Joseph. She was a 1962 graduate of Rapid City, SD High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University in Fayette.

Mrs. Nicholas served as the director of Christian education in several Methodist churches throughout Missouri and Nebraska, during her early career. She decided to return to the Maryville area in the late 1970s and eventually settled in Pickering. She was called into ministry and she served as pastor of the Parnell United Methodist Church until her retirement.

She married Leland Maurice Nicholas on December 9, 1979. He preceded her in death on December 7, 1992.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Maryville.