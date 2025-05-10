Joyce Y. Schmitt Davison, 87, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at her home.

She was born March 1, 1938, to George and Virginia Homan Schmitt in Columbia. She was a 1956 graduate of Gallatin High School and attended the University of Missouri, Columbia.

On September 8, 1957, she married Kenneth L. Davison in Gallatin. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2011.

Mrs. Davison was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville and the First Christian Church, Gallatin. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and PEO.

Mrs. Davison’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Hopkins Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

