Juanita Joyce Dowis Chambers, 92, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

She was born June 28, 1930, in Sheridan, to June Dowis and Quete Morgan Dowis. She graduated salutatorian from Sheridan High School in 1947.

On June 30, 1947, she married Bill Chambers. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Chambers worked at Nodaway Valley Bank as an executive assistant to the president for many years and retired in 1995.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.