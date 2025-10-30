Joyce Elaine Haist Blankenship, 86, Maryville, died Monday, October 27, 2025, at her home.

She was born on September 22, 1939 to Virgil Otis and Opal Irene Masters Haist in Graham. She was a 1957 graduate of Horace Mann High School and attended college for two years.

She was married to James Gordon Blankenship. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Mrs. Blankenship worked for 40 years at UMB in Kansas City, beginning as a loan processor, later advancing to the trust department, and ultimately serving as an administrative officer.

Graveside services were held Thursday, October 30 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway County Humane Society or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.