Joyce Elaine “Joy” Wright, 69, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at home.

She was born March 19, 1956, to Willis Warren and Irene Vivian Jensen Wright in Harrisonville. She moved to Maryville in 1981.

She was a longtime employee of NOCOMO Industries.

Ms. Wright’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, May 24 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be later in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, MO, 64468.

