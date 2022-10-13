Joseph Daniel Karr, 82, Kansas City, died Sunday, October 9, 2022.

He was born and raised near Quitman, to Ferman and Ellen Karr. He received an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Mr. Karr spent over 30 years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He retired as a math teacher at Ruskin High School in 1997.

A burial service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, October 14 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.