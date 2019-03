Joseph M. “Joe” Gigliotti, 51, Maryville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Mr. Gigliotti’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm, Saturday, March 23 at the James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100, 1104 East 5th Street, Maryville.

