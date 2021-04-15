Jon Curtis Holmes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother age 67 of Graham, passed away April 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Jon was born in Maryville, on June 23, 1953, as the first son to Harold and Evonne (Medsker) Holmes. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School in 1971.

On September 17, 1972 he married Nancy Cruth of Clearmont.

The visitation was April 14, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be held at noon, April 15, 2021, at the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham. The burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to be made out to the Graham Lions Club or Graham United Methodist Church.