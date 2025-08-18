The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners, land managers and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on open-land management practices to enhance white-tailed deer habitat on their properties.

This live Zoom webinar on “Wildflowers and Whitetails” will be held at 6 pm, Tuesday, August 26. It will begin with a presentation by the MDC private lands deer biologist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free webinar and click on: short.mdc.mo.gov/4tY