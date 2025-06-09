John Donald Kirby, Jr., 77, Maryville, died Monday, June 2, 2025, at his home in Maryville.

He was born September 8, 1947, to John Donald Sr. and Jean Marie Kilfoyle Kirby in Cleveland, OH. He grew up in Parma, OH and went to school there. He got his BS degree in chemistry from Cleveland State University.

On September 11, 1976, he married Katherine Kling.

Mr. Kirby was an engineer with Energizer. He retired from the Maryville plant after 44 years of service.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Parma. After moving to Maryville in 1974, he became a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mr. Kirby’s body has been cremated. There will be a memorial service at 11 am, Friday, June 6 at the Bram Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.