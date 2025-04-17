Joe W. Waggoner, 71, Maryville, formerly of Green City, died Friday, April 11, 2025, at his home.

He was born March 26, 1954, to Leonard and Marilyn Quigley Waggoner in Unionville. He graduated from Milan High School and lived his early years near Green City until moving to Maryville in 1998.

On June 7, 1974, he married Penny Brummitt in Boynton.

Mr. Waggoner worked as an auto mechanic and water plant operator until his retirement.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 26 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery near Green City. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, April 25 at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mosaic Hospice of St. Joseph.

Online condolences may be left at ruschmeierfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Homes.