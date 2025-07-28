Joseph “Joe” Chad Johnston, 42, Clearmont, died Friday, July 18, 2025, at his home.

He was born with a rare disease called Gaucher disease and was not expected to live through infancy. He wasn’t supposed to walk or live through his teens. When he was young, he appeared on Sally Jesse Raphael talk show to raise money for Gaucher Disease.

He attended South Page High School and students of all ages and teachers pushed “Little Joe” around in his wheelchair. He graduated high school from South Page and went on to help family and friends with various jobs. He liked to work with his brother Michael around the shop on motorcycles and mini choppers. In North Carolina, he enjoyed helping his brother Alan with cars in the shop.

Visitation with family will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, July 27 at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Gaucher Disease Foundation.

Memories can be shared with the family at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.