Joe Allen Day, 58, Graham, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Maryville.

He was born August 22, 1966, to Gene and Patty Day in Nodaway County. He attended Nodaway Holt High School. After graduation he attended Tarkio College on a football scholarship and then Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He had lived all his life in the area.

On September 20, 1997, he married Melissa Clements.

Mr. Day enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard and served 21 years, retiring as 1st Sergeant. He and his wife were owners of Precision Lawn Care.

He was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and a former member of the Nodaway Holt School Board and Graham Lions Club.

Funeral services were Monday, March 10 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials are suggested to the Graham United Methodist Church, or the Graham Lions Club.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.