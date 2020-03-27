Barbara Joanne Smith, 45, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

She was born December 23, 1974, in St. Joseph, to James Elliott and Joyce Ann McIntyre Smith. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Ms. Smith’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Open visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, March 30 at the Bram Funeral Home, with a limit of 10 people at a time.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.