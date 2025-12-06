Frances “Joan” Meyer, 84, died Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Village Care Center in Maryville.

She was born November 12, 1941, to Beryl V. Dragoo and Esther Frances Dragoo, in Maryville.

On June 5, 1959, she married Jim Meyer.

Mrs. Meyer was a homemaker. In addition, she worked as a cook and teacher’s aide at West Nodaway and as a grocery clerk.

She was active in her church.

A celebration of life Monday, December 1, 2025, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were provided by Bram Funeral Home.