Joan Levona Browning Hamilton, 88, Maryville, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.

She was born November 23, 1932, in Elmo, to Milo and Alice Mae Cozad Browning. She graduated from the Blanchard, IA, high school in 1950.

Mrs. Hamilton’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, March 19 at the Bram Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.