Jo Nelle Derr, 73, Maitland, died Monday, March 25, 2025.

She was born November 19, 1951, to Harold and Evonne Medsker Holmes, in Maryville. She lived all her life in the area, and in the same house for over 55 years. She graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On November 27, 1969, she married M.C. Derr, II.

Mrs. Derr was a stay-at-home mom until her kids were raised, then became the paraprofessional at Nodaway-Holt R-7.

She was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. She was musical and played the piano, playing for the “Country Christians and Plow Boys”. She had played piano and led the church orchestra at the Maitland Christian Church, and played piano at the Open Door Church, Bolckow.

She led the children choir, and had led the church youth group, and the church young married Sunday school classes. At Laura Street Baptist, she led the Nomads Sunday School Class.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, March 28 at the Laura Street Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri-City Friendship Center, 208 S. 2nd Street, Maitland, MO, 64466.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.