Jim L. Hayes, 89, Maryville, died Sunday, September 14, 2025, at his home.

He was born on March 26, 1936, to Cecil Roy and Irma Irene Koger Hayes on the family farm near Clearmont.

On June 11, 1961, he married Sandra Wallace in Hopkins.

Mr. Hayes served in the US Army stationed in Germany. He began a long career serving area farmers in the agribusiness industry. He started his career driving a propane truck for Consumers Oil Company, eventually promoted to general manager before leaving that position in 1981. He then worked as the general manager of the Farmer’s Coop Elevator in Blanchard, IA. From there he went to Nodaway Valley Bank to begin a career as a loan officer specializing in ag loans. He retired from NVB as a senior vice president in 2004. He continued to serve NVB on their board of directors until retiring from that in 2015 after serving on the board for over 34 years.

He was a member of Clearmont Christian Church for many years before moving to Countryside Christian Church. He held various leadership positions there and continued to attend services faithfully until just a month before his passing. He was active in the Maryville Community and served on many volunteer boards and committees during his career.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, September 18 at Bram Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday September 17 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church or Christian Campus House at Northwest Missouri State University.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.