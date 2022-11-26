Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Jct died Monday, November 14, 2022, near Wilcox.

He was born August 21, 1989, in Maryville, to John Thomas Christian, and Deloris Marie Bears Christian. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in 2008.

Mr. Christian had worked for the past 10 years in the maintenance department at Laclede Chain Manufacturing, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, November 18 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Cremation will be completed after the service. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Camp Quality of NW Missouri.

