Jerry Lee Smith, 86, Maryville, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home in Maryville.

He was born August 2, 1935, in Nodaway County, to Bonnie Geraldine Elder Langsford. His stepfather was Ralph Langsford.

Mr. Smith had lived for several years at the Fox Group Home in Maryville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 21 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

