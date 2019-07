Jerry Lee Schneider, 80, Maryville, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Mr. Schneider’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 20 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials can be directed to the First Christian Church of Maryville or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

