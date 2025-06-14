Jerry Rowlett, 73, Maryville, died on Monday, June 9, 2025 at his home.

Mr. Rowlett was born on September 16, 1951 to John and Eula (Wiley) Rowlett, Jr. in Kansas City.

He was a graduate of Nodaway Holt R-VII.

He attended the First Baptist Church of Maryville. He worked as a corrections officer at the Maryville Treatment Center.

He married LuAnn Abrams on June 6, 1980 in Mound City. She survives of the home.

Mr. Rowlett has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life 1 pm, Monday, June 16 at the First Baptist Church of Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family suggests memorials be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.