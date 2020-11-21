Jefferson Superintendent Tim Jermain was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, November 15, in Kansas City.

He was honored for his 31 years of coaching high school boys’ basketball; he is entering his 20th season at Jefferson C-123 High School. He also coached 10 years at Albany High School.

Overall, his record is 662-192 as a boys coach, including 494 wins at Jefferson, which has earned seven trips to the Final Four in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2019 and 2020. Four of those teams won Class 1 state championships in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2019. His teams also have won 18 conference championships and 13 district titles.

In girls basketball at Jefferson and Albany, he has a combined record of 140-29, with Albany’s 2000 team reaching the Final Four. He also has coached softball and boys golf, with a 275-94 softball record that includes two state championships, 2001 and 2008.

An inductee of the Missouri High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Jermain is a 1986 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 1990 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.

He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this year with such notables as Kansas City Royals World Series outfielder Alex Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl lineman Curley Culp and KC Wolf’s Dan Meers.